Gerald Raleigh Stotz passed away on April 12, 2020.

He was 82 years-old.

Gerald was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Lucille Brouwer Stotz (of Grand Rapids, MI) and Gerald Isaac Stotz (of Vallonia, IN). In Grand Rapids, he attended Sigsbee Elementary School, Ottawa Hills Jr. High School, and Ottawa Hills High School. He and his family were members of East Congregational Church. Throughout his childhood and teen years, he was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a BS in Chemistry and earned a MA in Counseling from Michigan State University.

He began his career in education, first as a chemistry teacher, then as a guidance counselor, and finally as a vice principal at Royal Oak Kimball High School. Later, he worked as a rehabilitation counselor for the Michigan Commission for the Blind and for the State of Michigan. After retirement, he volunteered at Michigan Works. For many years, Gerald also owned and maintained a Christmas tree farm in White Cloud, MI. He enjoyed boating, nature, and taking his grandchildren to Huckleberry Railroad.

Gerald married Barbara Broomhall on August 16, 1963. The two were childhood sweethearts and had known each other since their days at Sigsbee Elementary School and in youth groups at East Congregational Church, where they had their wedding ceremony. After college, they moved across the state and eventually built their home in Ortonville.

Gerald is survived his sister, Lecia (Vernon) Statler, his brother, Roger Stotz, his son, William (Elizabeth) Stotz, his daughter Julie (Suprotik) Stotz-Ghosh, and his grandchildren, Lily Stotz, Liam Stotz, Avi Stotz-Ghosh, and Devin Stotz-Ghosh.Due to stay-at-home orders, memorial services are postponed until further notice.

Correspondence to the Stotz and/or Stotz-Ghosh family may be sent in care of Village Funeral Home: 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan, 48462. If you wish to make a donation in Gerald's name, the family suggests Meals on Wheels and is grateful for the support this organization provides for older people in need of meal assistance. OPC Meals on Wheels, Letica Dr. Rochester, Michigan 48307.