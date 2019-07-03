Interim superintendent named at Goodrich

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On June 29 at a special meeting, the school board of education voted 7-0 to approve long time educator Wayne Wright as an interim superintendent.

The one-year contract is effective July 1 until June 30, 2020. The decision follows the resignation on June 30 of district superintendent Ryan Relken.

Over 29 years, Wright served at Montrose Community Schools as a teacher, assistant principal, athletic director, as well as director of finance, athletics, human resources, and assistant superintendent.

From 2003-2010 he was superintendent at Birch Run Schools with an enrollment of 1,849 and Lake Fenton Schools from 2010-2017, enrollment 2,069. He also served as an interim superintendent at Montrose schools in 2019. In comparison Goodrich School District has an enrollment of about 2,049.

Wright’s first day on the job will be July 8.

“There’s a teacher contract at Goodrich to get settled,” said Wright, during an interview with The Citizen last week. “That needs to be in place. We will look at all aspects during those negotiations with our teachers. I’ve been doing that since 1995 in Birch Run and Lake Fenton. Goodrich, like Lake Fenton, is a very high academically achieving district—we will keep that same level education of moving forward.”

Wright noted that at the special school board meeting on a Saturday morning, where he was introduced a crowd of 40 were in attendance.

“The new superintendent was a huge concern for the community,” he said. “It’s very obvious due to the turnout at the school board meeting. This community is behind this school 100 percent. Over the years the Goodrich School District has passed millages and bond issues, they have moved forward. The district remains academically at the top in the county. Those standards are in place and will remain.”

Wright earned a Bachelors Degree in Education with minors in Mathematics major and Biology from Central Michigan University. He completed a Masters Degree in School Administration also from CMU. From 1972-1994 he served in the Michigan Army National Guard and retired as a lieutenant colonel.

Greg Main, school board president, read a letter of recommendation for Wright from Montrose Board of Education president Alan Alguire.

“We wanted to get this set up as quick as possible. We wanted a superintendent,” said Main, following the meeting. “Step one, do this. Step two, get a game plan with Mr. Wright’s consulting. He came very highly recommended by those in Genesee County. Wright will serve as consultant while we get a superintendent in place.”