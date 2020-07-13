Mary Lou Schoenherr

SCHOENHERR, MARY LOU of Ortonville; died July 7, 2020. She was 88. She was born December 12, 1931 in Trenton, Michigan to the late Leo and Irene (nee: Perralt) Fogarty. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Edward Schoenherr and Michael Schoenherr; two daughters, Diane (Phil) Comeau and Mary Kathrine Schoenherr; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Schoenherr. Mary Lou was born in Trenton, lived in Rochester, but found true love in a tiny cabin on Davison Lake in Ortonville. Her joy was found in the summers she spent there since 1963. No service will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League.To leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com