Mobile food truck ordinance to be reconsidered

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the village council voted 5-0 to table a decision on a permit form and to set fees for food trucks.

Councilmember Melissa Schluentz, who made the motion, said that she will speak to others and possibly adjust the permit to what would be more acceptable. In addition, the board will also consider more ordinance suggestions and ideas until the possible amendments go back to the council.

The decision to table the proposal follows a March 14 council vote (4-0) approving an ordinance to permit and regulate mobile food vendors in the village.The scope of the ordinance applies to mobile food vehicles engaged in the business of cooking, preparing and distributing food or beverage with or without charge upon or in public and private restricted spaces.

Village councilwoman Schluentz addressed those who gathered regarding the food trucks prior to the discussion.

“All we are trying to do is (establish) an ordinance and permit, that if someone burns their leg, or becomes sick from the food we know who to go to,” she said. “There is nothing we are doing that will eliminate events in the village. The process of updating village ordinances is ongoing.”

Since the passage of the ordinance, several community members expressed concern regarding the ordinance to permit and regulate mobile food vehicle vendors.

Crystal Chapa, a member of Goodrich Enrichment Activities and Revitalization (GEAR) a nonprofit that has been in the community since 2018. The local group is organized for charitable and educational purposes within the community with a goal to foster a vision of community improvement among other goals.

GEAR hosts two to three food truck events in the village each year, lasting about three hours. The events attract about six to eight trucks with some of the proceeds supporting GEAR which provide community needs.

Among the issues regarding the new food truck ordinance, Chapa along with others say there was limited investigation, limited effort to gain feedback from citizens and no discussion with all groups affected. Specifically, the ordinance requires that a food truck must be at least 40 feet of an existing business and has a five truck limit.

“This will 100 percent affect our participation in our village,” said Chapa. “We are looking for a collaborative effort, we’d love for all the village businesses to work with us on these events.”

Chapa said the new food truck ordinance includes the same material in GEAR’s permit applications, moving food trucks 40 feet from existing businesses would take them out of the downtown area and five trucks is too restrictive.

“A few more choices for types of food trucks is important,” she said.

Schluentz responded to the concerns.

“I do apologize that we should have reached out to you guys,” said Schluentz. “I will 100 percent put it on record, (and) I will ask for the next meeting, (that) we seek to amend the current (food truck) ordinance. I would love to sit down with you personally. We did not want to offend you guys or anyone.”