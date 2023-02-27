More area M-15 road closures set for summer

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — Last summer the replacement of the culvert and bridge over Duck Creek tested the patience of Brandon Township travelers on M-15.

This summer Atlas Township motorists will endure a similar project.

Recently, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced two projects on M-15 in Atlas Township beginning after June 1 that will provide drivers with a few new slow-downs.

Replacement of the Cummings Drain culvert between Maple and Hill roads along with the Paddison Drain culvert between Kipp and Horton roads are scheduled. The culverts will be replaced simultaneously and to maintain traffic temporary signals allowing one lane of traffic through the work area will be installed. Message boards set up at the I-69 and I-75 ramps will notify drivers prior to entering M-15.

“The projects should be completed by the end of August given no weather issues,” said Keith Brown, construction engineer, Davison Transportation Service Center Michigan Department of Transportation.

“Both culverts are old and have been extended when the road was widened,” he said. “In addition the culverts are undersized given the amount of water that flows under M-15.”

Brown said a public hearing will be set to discuss the project, prior to June.

Check out The Citizen newspaper for updates.