Polls open Tuesday

On March 10, voters statewide head to the polls for the presidential primary election.

Michigan along with Idaho, Mississippi and Missouri will participate in a closed primary, where voters must declare which party’s primary election they wish to participate in before receiving a ballot.

Each ballot only contains candidates from one party, no ballots contains candidates from both parties.

In addition to the primary election, voters in the Brandon Schools district will decide on a bonding proposal for $19.5 million and a Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal proposal for Oakland County residents of .02 mills for 10 years will also be on the ballot.

In Genseee County, voters will decide on a Mott Community College, $80 million bond or the purpose of making permanent improvements to, renovating, remodeling, improving, equipping and re-equipping College buildings and sites and other buildings to be used by the College for instructional purposes; acquiring buildings and sites for buildings; and constructing buildings and additions to buildings. The bonds are 20 years at .36 mills.