Race a mile high

By David Fleet

Editor

Denver — Come May 6, an Oakwood Elementary youth will be a mile high.

Jack Swanson, a first grade student at Oakwood Elementary recently snaged the chance to race at halftime in the KTM Junior Supercross at Empower Field Mile High stadium, Denver during the SuperCross event.

Swanson, 7, has raced about two years with his home track at Morelands Motocross, located in Stanton, Mich. He was selected at random from entries worldwide to participate. While Swanson currently rides a gas powered CX Cobra 50 cc dirt bike, he will switch to an electric KTM SX-E 5 platform, meet all the professional riders, receive a new helmet and full set of race gear. If Swanson wins the competition moves to the Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City on May 16.