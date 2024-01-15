Randy Wise Ford: Sales, leasing professional

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — In December, Tom Tatu was hired as a Sales and Leasing professional at Randy Wise Ford, 968 S. Ortonville Road.

Tatu, a Waterford native and Waterford Kettering graduate, stepped into the auto business right out of high school in the 1970s.

“I started as a porter at Hillside Lincoln-Mercury in Pontiac,” said Tatu. “I worked in parts for a while and in 1982 I started in car sales at then Huntington Ford in Rochester. I’ve sold Fords my entire career.”

Tatu joined the team at Randy Wise Ford-Ortonville, which since 2004 has served the community and remains a leader in new and pre-owned vehicles for northern Oakland and southern Genesee counties.

“It’s about the people more than the cars,” he said. “Making friendships with people is key and I’ve always had an excellent relationship with Ford, they build a good product and just as importantly stand behind it. They are very loyal to their customers.”

I can see the quality in Ford vehicles and that has remained over the years, he said.

“I’m proud of my years of sales experience with Ford and I know the ways to get to the deals for my customers,” he said. “There’s rebates out there and that helps keep the loyalty.”

From technology to safety to navigation systems the automotive world has changed over the years, but the business of caring for the customer remains.

“It’s still one-on-one and providing what the customer wants,” he said.

Contact Tom 248-627-3730 or 248-535-0252, tomtatu@randywiseford.com