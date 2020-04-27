Rosemarie Brooks

BROOKS, ROSEMARIE of Ortonville, Michigan. Died on April 26, 2020.

She was 85. Born June 30, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John and Eleanor (nee: Bomach) Mischi. She married Carl William Brooks on May 16, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Carl Brooks; one son Craig (Kristi) Brooks, one daughter, Lisa (Todd) Baumann; 5 grandchildren, Andrew, Stephanie, Nick, Brendan and Cole; and 3 great granddaughters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ortonville United Methodist Church 93 Church St., Ortonville, MI 48462 in her honor. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com