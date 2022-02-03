Runs in the family:Olympic hopeful, collegiate record holder now a pro

By David Fleet

Editor

Cooper Teare is now a pro.

Cooper, who finished fourth in the U.S. Olympic trials in the 5k last summer, missing the Olympic Team by less than one second, is the son of Dave and Charlene Teare of Alameda, Calif. Dave grew up in Ortonville and was a 1980 graduate of Brandon High School.

Cooper Teare recently completed his collegiate running career at the University of Oregon and signed a multi-year professional running contract with Nike. In his very first professional race he finished second and set an indoor American record in the 3k at the Millrose Games in New York City. His effort of 7:39:50 easily broke his previous best at the distance by more than 6 seconds. Cooper was a two time All-American in cross country and three time All American in track while at Oregon. He leaves the Oregon program as one of the most successful runners in that school’s storied running history. He is the current NCAA record holder in the indoor mile as well as the mile leg runner of the Duck’s world record in the Distance Medley Relay. He was also the 2018 National High School Distance Runner of the Year in 2018.

Teare has a long family history related to Ortonville and Goodrich area running.

Dave was a former County B All Conference runner in the mile and 2 mile as well as the Brandon School record holder in the mile in the late 1970s. Cooper’s uncle, Steve Teare was a four time Suburban C All Conference runner for Brandon in the late 1960s and early 1970s as well as also being the Brandon School record holder in the mile and Conference champion in the 880 yards. Cooper’s grandfather John Teare was the very first school record holder in the mile run at Goodrich while winning the 1949 Class D State regional and finishing fourth in the state meet that year.

Cooper will continue to train out of the University of Oregon in Eugene. The 2022 World Track and Field Championships will also be held at the newly refurbished, state of the art Heyward Field facility later this summer.