Township seeks ARPA funds for ambulance

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-On Jan. 10, the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to purchase a new ambulance.

The gas four wheel drive truck will cost $160,000.

The ambulance is just one of several projects that qualify to be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Signed into in March 2021, the fund provides $350 billion in relief to states and local governments to fight the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The township currently has about $593,000 in ARPA funds that could be used on local projects.

In 2021 the GTFD responded to 1,176 calls—a record number township calls since the Village of Holly was part of the coverage area, said GTFD Chief Kevin Mason. When the village was in the coverage area in 2016 and 2017 the GTFD responded to 1,382 and 1,227 calls.

“The delivery time on a new truck will be about a year—if we order it now it’ll be 2023,” said Mason.

The new four-wheel drive, gas powered Chevrolet ambulance will be purchased from Wheeled Coach. The vehicle will replace a current unit with 208,000 miles.