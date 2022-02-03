Very cool:Local high school sculpters take top honors

By David Fleet

Editor

After more than two days of chipping, sawing and shaving, a local high school sculpturing team walked away with top honors for their division at the Frankenmuth Snowfest.

“Snowfest was cold but lots of fun,” said Donna Kiby, Hometeams coordinator. “The kids faced a little ice in the blocks, and a little melting due to the sun, believe it or not with the cold temps. But in general conditions were good for sculpting.”

On Jan. 29-30 two Goodrich area teams competed in the Snowfest High School Snow Sculpting competition. The event is part of the Zehnder’s Snowfest which has hosted one of the top snow and ice sculpting events in North America for the past 30 years. A total of 18 high school teams started carving on Thursday and ended on Friday.

First place went to the Goodrich Team A— Ryan Flint, Samuel Loudon, Gabe Husted, Adelyn Szatkowski, and Coach Angie Luke who created the Bridge/Boat sculpture. The Goodrich Team B—Nathan Bulliner, Coach Angie Luke, Jacob Tebo, Bella Kirby and Libby Luke finished ninth with their creation of a teepee/cactus.

The teams started with a 6 feet-by-6-feet-by-8-feet block of frozen snow. There were no power tools, rather a variety of hand tools including drywall saws, horse combs and a chain. The students then hand smooth the icy snow into sculpted art.