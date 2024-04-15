Village OKs bonds, contract for KCI sewer project

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — On Monday night the Goodrich Village Council voted 4-0 to approve moving forward with the Kearsley Creek Interceptor project. The council approved the contract for the KCI and the KCI financing resolution. Village Council President Keith Walworth was absent with notice.

The Goodrich share of the bonds will not exceed $772,000 of which $197,000 in American Rescue Plan funds will be applied.

“Our costs (for the project) went from half a million to three-quarters since the project was announced,” said Sheri Wilkerson, administrator/clerk. “The bonds are for the village share of the Kearsley Creek Interceptor project.”

The village is purchasing 300 sewer units. Financing is through the State of Michigan State Revolving Fund over 40 years.

The village currently has 33 sewer units remaining however, phase six of the Green Ridge Subdivision will require 25 units over the next few years. Other units will be needed as new homes and businesses are built.

“The KCI and the purchase of the sewer units are an investment in the future of the village,” said Wilkerson. “If not, the building stops. This will come back in tap in fees over the next few years.”

The $36 million (KCI) Kearsley Creek Interceptor project, projected to begin this summer, will provide public sewer service to some areas and add sewer capacity to other communities where it may be insufficient. Several communities in Genesee and northern Oakland counties are participating including Goodrich (2.12%), Grand Blanc (55.32%) Davison (36.38%) and Atlas townships (5.7%).

The cost of the project facilities of the KCI will require local financing estimated at $15,090,000. The project will bring sewer lines down from Grand Blanc into Oakland County via Dixie Highway, then over to Brandon Township and the village of Ortonville.

The project will take several years, and cost around $80 million total.

The lines from Grand Blanc already have capacity for the area, but the next phase is the Northwest Oakland County Interceptor connection, which would bring the line down Dixie Highway.

The sewer will included the Village of Ortonville which has an estimated 665 parcels within the new district.