Winter storm brings heavy snow

By David Fleet

Editor

According to the National Weather Service, about ten inches of snow arrived in The Citizen readership area on Wednesday and Thursday providing students in Brandon and Goodrich along with other districts a few snow days.

The snow storm also landed on Groundhog’s Day, Feb. 2, the day the famed Punxsutawney Phil prophesied six more weeks of winter with his 136th prediction. He’s gotten it right only 40 percent of the time over the past 10 years.

According to the National Weather Service, accumulations from the Groundhog’s Day storm ranged from 6 inches to 12 inches, with 11 inches in Flint, 9 inches in Grand Blanc, and 6 inches in Clarkston. The record for Flint is 22.7 inches on Jan. 26-27, 1967.

According to news sources, the Road Commission for Oakland County Public Information Officer Craig Bryson said that more than 100 plow trucks were working making main roads accessible. Liquid brine, which delays the formation of ice, was not used prior to the Wednesday-Thursday storm due to the rain that preempted the heavy snowfall.