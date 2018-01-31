David Van Dis

VAN DIS, DAVID BERT of Ortonville; died January 30, 2018; He was 71. Born April 21, 1946 in Holland, Michigan to the late Bert and Jane (nee: Bird) Van Dis. He married the former Sharon Kerpan on September 12, 1970 in Waukegan, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Van Dis; four children, Adam (Nikki) Van Dis, Alicia (Justin) Avery, Katrina (Michael) Scully and Aaron (Sarah) Van Dis; seven grandchildren, Krista, Nate, Michael and Shane Van Dis, Everly Avery, Aria and Aidan Scully; two brothers, Gary and Terry Van Dis; one sister, Marianne (Ken) Little; he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Van Dis. David was a member of the Ortonville Village Planning Commission and served as the chairman of the Ortonville Blackhawk Trail Committee. He was very active as a leader for church youth groups and Boy Scouts of America. He played in the Thursday night golf league at Goodrich Country Club. David enjoyed camping, biking, touring lighthouses and hydroplane racing, but most important was his faith, family and friends. A celebration of Dave’s life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Waypoint Church 8400 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston, MI 48348. Pastor Chris Horvath will officiate. Family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville and after 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Centers of Hope or Lighthouse of Michigan Restorations. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com