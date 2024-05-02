Lake Orion motorcyclist killed in Oxford Twp. crash

OXFORD TWP. — A 66-year-old Orion Township motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding struck a car that pulled in front of him on N. Lapeer Road (M-24) near Oakwood Road in Oxford Township not far from the Oakland-Lapeer county line.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmie Allen Haggadone was riding a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on N. Lapeer Road and approaching a flashing yellow signal at W. Oakwood Road around 4:45 p.m. About the same time, a 54-year-old Farmington Hills man was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla eastbound on W. Oakwood Road and had stopped for a flashing red signal at N. Lapeer Road. He then made a right turn onto southbound N. Lapeer Road into the path of the Haggadone’s motorcycle, causing the crash. Haggadone was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the median of the road.

He was transported by Oxford Twp. Fire Dept. paramedics to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. It’s unknown whether Haggadone was wearing a helmet.

The Farmington Hills man was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and released.

Speed may have been a factor in the fatal crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff Office’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.