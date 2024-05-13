Francis Klimek

KLIMEK, Francis John, of Clarkston; passed away with his family by his side on May 9, 2024 at the age 80. Francis was born in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, son of the late Chester and Mary Klimek. Francis is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley (Gray) Klimek of 59 years. Proud father of John (Sheila) Klimek, Tammy (late Jay) Kanakis, Edward (Monica) Klimek, and Christina (Shane) Gardner. Loved grandfather of Justin, Steven, Kalten, Kyler, Kali, Rylan, and Alysia. Great grandfather of Easton, Xzavier, Aspen, Tru, Caroline, Kristopher, Ray and Kiley. Brother of Sr. Theresa Marie Klimek, Barbara (Stanley) Domalik, Catherine (late Jim) Opperman, Mary Bernadine (John) Hasson and Rita (Jerry) Nelson.

Frank retired from General Motors. He was an Auburn Hills volunteer firefighter for 15 years. Frank enjoyed woodworking, camping with his family, but most importantly Frank loved spending time with the grandchildren.

Visitation Monday from 3-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with a Knights of Columbus Rosary prayed at 6 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11 am at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville where friends may visit after 10:30 am. Private Interment Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to OCEF (Ortonville Community Emergency Fund).