Downtown Development Authority to host annual Spring Garden Market

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., on May 18, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority and Friends of AMOS will host their annual Spring Garden Market in downtown Ortonville.

“The shops are open and ready for a fun-filled day,” said coordinator Toni Mariucci. “Hometown favorites and new vendors will be joining us for the market this year. Thanks to all the home-based and small businesses that donated raffle and swag items throughout the year.”

The vendor event will host many flower vendors, fresh vegetable vendors, fresh and handmade goods and artisans.

“Miss Fran will be holding storytime in Crossman Park and crafts throughout the day,” said Mariucci. “And the Brandon Township Public Library is sponsoring a butterfly scavenger hunt throughout town and the last one is hidden at the library. Entry forms will be located at the DDA information both in front of the Ortonville village offices.”

The Ortonville Farmers Market will be hosting a hanging basket fundraiser as well.

“Mill Street will be filled with the smooth sounds of Eugene Man,” she said. “And don’t forget to stop and visit our special guest Debbie Jackson. Debbie is a Monarch Watch Conservation Specialist. She has years of experience rearing monarchs and 12 years as a speaker at schools, garden clubs and senior centers, just to name a few.”

For the first 100 shoppers to stop by the raffle booth, there will be swag bag giveaways. The event is also a fundraiser for Friends of AMOS.