Dorothy Carrie Allis

ALLIS, DOROTHY CARRIE of Hadley Twp., Michigan. Died December 29, 2018. She was 94. Born October 18, 1924 in Romeo, Michigan to the late Edward William George and Elsie Dora Martha (nee: Seelbinder) Rose. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ronald Raymond Allis in 2006 who she married on October 15, 1949 in Hadley, Michigan. She is survived by five sons, Wayne (Karen) Allis, Gary (Lucinda) Allis, Robert (Laura) Allis, David (Vickie) Allis and Ronald, Jr. (Lori) Allis; two brothers, Harold (Inez) Rose and Edward (Bertie) Rose; one sister, Phyllis (the late Robert) Lucas; also survived by 13 grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeff) Sackrider, Chandra (Justin) Tinker, Jenna (Zachary) Landers, Tara (Ryan) Case, Jacob (Tonia) Allis, Katie (Chris) Allen, Melissa Allis, Audra Allis, Rheannon (Matt) McDonald, Nathan (Cheryl) Allis, Justin Allis, Megan Allis and Jordan Allis; 19 great grandchildren, Kailee, Logan, Lea, Addison, Adam, Kiera, Kaleb, Myla, Jared, Joshua, Tyler, Emma, Sophia, Jackson, Luke, Caleb, Elyse, Maeve and Everett; she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Victor (the late Mildred) and Lawrence Rose. Mrs. Allis was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hadley where she was an organist for 63 years. She drove bus for Goodrich Schools for many years and was an Avon Representative. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church 5245 Hadley Rd., Goodrich. Pastor Kelly Todd, officiating. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Envelopes are available at the church. The Allis family would like to extend their appreciation to Medical Team Hospice for their care. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com