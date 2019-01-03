Farmer’s Market 2019: Fresh produce in Village

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is planning to launch a Farmer’s Market in 2019.

“The goal is making fresh produce available to residents because there are limited options in the area,” said DDA director Matt Jenkins. “The farmer’s market will give residents additional reasons to come downtown on a regular basis.”

In May, the DDA began planning when they met with the Market Manager of the Oakland County Farmer’s Market. Then in August a survey was sent out to the community to see if the residents wanted one and when they would like one. Most respondents preferred Saturdays, morning, and fruit and vegetable vendors were the most important thing at a farmer’s market. After reviewing several locations for a market, the DDA determined that the best place would be right in downtown Ortonville, Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., though the start date is yet to be determined. There are already many vendors in the Brandon Township and Goodrich areas that are interested in participating in the farmer’s market. Anyone looking to apply for the part time position of Market Manager can email a resume and cover letter to director@ortonvilledda.org by Jan. 18 or until the position is filled.