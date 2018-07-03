Gary Haarz

HAARZ, GARY LOUIS of Goodrich; died July 3, 2018. He was 84.

Born January 4, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Louis William and Marie (nee: Ferguson) Haarz. He is survived by five children, Brant Haarz, Neil (Beth) Haarz, Jason (Jami) Haarz, Amanda (Bryon) Pohlod and Melissa (Tim) Rosseel; nine grandchildren, Trenton, Triniti, Haley, Brody, Shelby, Mikaila, Cassidy, Kori and Justin; also survived by 4 great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by one son, Brad Haywald; two brothers, Robert Haarz and Loren Cosens. Mr. Haarz was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Korean Conflict and retired from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. He was an avid sports fan and also enjoyed golfing and bowling in his leisure time. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 9, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made ARS Veterans Support Center3778 S Lapeer Rd, Metamora, MI 48455. Envelopes will be available at the church. Arrangements were entrusted toVILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com