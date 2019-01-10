Public Notice: Brandon Schools

RESOLUTION
Resolved, that the regular monthly meeting of the Brandon Board of Education, Brandon School District, shall be held on the third Monday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Brandon School District, Central Office Board Room, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, 48462.
Regular Meeting Dates
February 11, 2019 (2nd Monday due to holiday)
March 18, 2019
April 15, 2019
May 20, 2019
June 17, 2019
July 15, 2019
August 19, 2019
September 16, 2019
October 21, 2019
November 18, 2019
December 16, 2019
January 13, 2020 (2nd Monday due to holiday)
Proposed minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours at 1025 Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, not more than eight business days after said meeting, and approved minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours, at the same location, not more than five business days after the meeting at which they are approved. This notice is given in compliance with Act No. 267 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1976.
Board Secretary Brandon Board of Education Brandon School District 1025 S. Ortonville Road Ortonville, Michigan 48462 248.627.1802
Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate in the meeting. This notice is given in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Publish in The Citizen 1-12-19
