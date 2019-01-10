Public Notice: Brandon Schools

RESOLUTION

Resolved, that the regular monthly meeting of the Brandon Board of Education, Brandon School District, shall be held on the third Monday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Brandon School District, Central Office Board Room, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, 48462.

Regular Meeting Dates

February 11, 2019 (2nd Monday due to holiday)

March 18, 2019

April 15, 2019

May 20, 2019

June 17, 2019

July 15, 2019

August 19, 2019

September 16, 2019

October 21, 2019

November 18, 2019

December 16, 2019

January 13, 2020 (2nd Monday due to holiday)

Proposed minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours at 1025 Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, not more than eight business days after said meeting, and approved minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours, at the same location, not more than five business days after the meeting at which they are approved. This notice is given in compliance with Act No. 267 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1976.

Board Secretary Brandon Board of Education Brandon School District 1025 S. Ortonville Road Ortonville, Michigan 48462 248.627.1802

Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate in the meeting. This notice is given in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Publish in The Citizen 1-12-19