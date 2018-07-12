Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
July 2, 2018
Members present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, Kordella, Marshall, Thurman
Members absent (with notice): DePalma
Approved:
Agenda as amended.
Consent Agenda as amended, which contained the following items:
· Special Meeting Minutes of 5/29/18 & 6/4/18
· Regular Meeting Minutes of 6/4/18
· Regular bills in the amount of $45,222.14
· Pre-pays in the amount of $260,541.26
· Township benefits from payroll account of $30,891.32
· Trustee Timesheets in the amount of $396.00
Police Millage ballot language
Revised Mower Purchase
Cemetery Well installation
Cemetery Fence repairs
Cemetery Maintenance contract
Cemetery Budget amendment
OPEB Contribution revision
Meeting Adjourned at 8:10 p.m.
0A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 7-14-18
