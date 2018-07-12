Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

July 2, 2018

Members present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, Kordella, Marshall, Thurman

Members absent (with notice): DePalma

Approved:

Agenda as amended.

Consent Agenda as amended, which contained the following items:

· Special Meeting Minutes of 5/29/18 & 6/4/18

· Regular Meeting Minutes of 6/4/18

· Regular bills in the amount of $45,222.14

· Pre-pays in the amount of $260,541.26

· Township benefits from payroll account of $30,891.32

· Trustee Timesheets in the amount of $396.00

Police Millage ballot language

Revised Mower Purchase

Cemetery Well installation

Cemetery Fence repairs

Cemetery Maintenance contract

Cemetery Budget amendment

OPEB Contribution revision

Meeting Adjourned at 8:10 p.m.

