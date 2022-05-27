A family affair: Multiple siblings serving in military

By David Fleet

Editor

Hadley Twp. — The brothers lived together, grew up together, attended school together — pretty standard for siblings. Now after high school when they’re serving together.

Township residents Jim and Sue Tottingham four sons along with a pseudo son are today each actively serving in the Army, Marines and Navy. His youngest son, Owen, is currently a junior at Brandon High School is planning a future in the military after graduation.

“They all wanted an adventure,” said Jim Tottingham, a Waterford native and U.S. Army veteran who served three years and was honorably discharged in 1986. “The military is the perfect situation where you want to go where no one else goes. I’m so proud of them all.”

Tottingham said prior to enlisting, four of his sons were in the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps and served on the ship Pride of Michigan. The sea cadets are a non-profit youth organization for ages 11-17. Based in Mount Clemens, the corp offers hands-on deck, engineering and SUBA diving experience as crew members of the training ship Pride of Michigan. Garret Burgess served in the US Civil Air Patrol before enlisting.

“We never encouraged them to go into the military,” he said. “While they all chose slightly different paths in the military, they remain happy they joined.”

“It’s about the experience and adventures, while gaining responsibility and discipline,” he said. “The danger is a part of that adventure. Yes their mother and I worry about them, but I understand that it comes with territory. They all have followed their passions and I’m happy they did it. It’s really an honor to serve in the U.S. Military and it all goes back to what John F Kennedy said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. This country sometimes loses sight of that.”

Ryan Tottingham, 23, Master at Arms (military police) Third Class Petty Officer – U.S. Navy. Currently stationed at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa Japan since May 2019. Ryan is a 2017 Brandon High School graduate.

Steven Tottingham, 21, Avionics–Aviation Electrician Corporal- U.S. Marine Corp. Currently stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C. since October 2019. Steven is a 2019 Brandon High School.

Austin Tottingham, 19, is a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, Private First Class- U.S. Army. Currently stationed with the 82nd Airborne, Fort Bragg, N. C. since February 2022. Austin is a 2021, Brandon High School graduate.

Garret Burgess, 19, is a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Private- U.S. Army. Currently stationed at Fort Lee, Va. since April 2022. Just received orders for an Airborn Regiment in Hawaii. Garret is a 2020 Davison High School graduate.