Abney sets all time school scoring record

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — Eighteen points.

That’s all BHS Senior Riley Abney needed on Dec. 15 to break Savannah Stedman’s all-time Blackhawk scoring record of 1,159 points set back in 2007.

Abney, a 5 feet 9 inch, four year starter on the Blackhawks Varsity Girls Basketball team broke the record for girls and boys points in the second quarter and tallied 34 points in a 66-61 loss to Clio. BHS Jaden Williamson scored 11 points with 10 rebounds.

“It’s about consistency and keeping the same goal,” said Abney, 18. “My routine is different during the season compared to the off-season where I work out two to three times a day. It’s been great here at Brandon. We are a smaller school and the support from the community at the home games is just amazing. You can really feel it.”

Following the game Stedman responded to Abney’s accomplishment.

“I’m so happy that Brandon continues to develop our women’s basketball players and couldn’t be happier for Riley,” said Stedman, in an interview with The Citizen. “In addition to her personal dedication, hard work, and energy, it’s a testimony to the coaches, program, and – perhaps most importantly – parents that have graced her life.”

Following graduation from Brandon, Stedman played for Northwestern University (2007-2009), Northwood University (2009-2012), Durham University (UK) while earning an MBA and professional basketball in Germany.

“Records are made to be broken, and it’s been fun to watch her grow into the player she is today,” added Stedman. “I had the chance to play against her in an alumni game earlier this his year, and it was fun to experience her improvements over the past few years first hand.”

“Good luck to Riley in her future endeavors, I hope she will continue to be a positive influence for women’s athletics for many years to come and that her passion for the game will ignite the same in future generations. Go Hawks!”

Jesse Johnson, Brandon Athletic Director congratulated Abney.

“When looking at this accomplishment, I believe it shows the consistency and hard work that Riley has put in for so many years,” said Jesse Johnson, Brandon Athletic Director following the game.

“This wasn’t a flash in the pan, one time accomplishment that happened one time in one game. This record stands for a career of excellence; hard work, thousands of hours in the gym and a steadfast commitment to her craft. Riley and her commitment to the game of basketball has been nothing but spectacular to witness.”