Alaskan wilderness: A summer on Kodiak Island

By David Fleet

Editor

Kodiak Island — After almost a decade in the Army, Staff Sgt. Grant Simcox endured boot camp, overseas deployments and the riggers of military life.

While a return home to Goodrich is part of the plan, there’s one more stop on the way back to civilian life that’s far more wild and rugged then Southeastern Michigan.

Simcox served his last few months in the Army on Kodiak Island with the Alaska Conservation Corp. (ACC), a gig he’s striving to return to next spring.

Simcox, 28, is a 2014 Goodrich High School graduate and enlisted in the Army that same year. He served just over nine years.

During his time in the Army, Simcox was stationed at Ft. Benning Ga. for One-Station Unit Training for Infantry Soldiers for 11 Bravo and after four years was assigned to Fr. Myer Va. where he served as the 3rd US Infantry known as the “Old Guard.” They are the oldest active-duty infantry in the Army, serving since 1784. The ceremonial unit escorts the president, along with other dignitaries and provides security for Washington D.C.

“I was at Trump’s inauguration and served at more than 1,000 funerals,” said Simcox, who was later stationed at Fort Bragg NC from where he was deployed on several occasions to the Middle East. Also, while at Fort Bragg he re-classed to 91 Echo and served as a welder and machinist for the past several years.

A few months prior to his discharge on Nov. 3, Simcox participated in the Department of Defense Skillbridge, which provides opportunities for service members with fewer than 180 days of remaining before military discharge.

Through Skillbridge, Simcox served the last three months working on Kodiak Island, which includes Ft. Abercrombie State Historical Park, Buskin River State Recreation Site and Pasagshak River State Recreation Site. Shuyak Island State Park, Afognak Island State Park, and Woody Island State Recreation Site are accessible by boat or float plane.

“Brown bears are everywhere on Kodiak,” he said. “During the salmon runs they were all over catching fish, they were within 10 feet of me. They are accustomed to humans, if you don’t bother them, they won’t bother you. But don’t don’t egg them on, their tolerance level is low. There’s a limit, but we’re just not sure how much that limit is, whether it’s an hour or two or charge in five minutes.”

Charging happens but it’s often a bluff to scare you off, he said.

“They trained us about what to do and not to do if you encounter a bear,” he said. “The bears are very intelligent, they can tell how old a scent is by just smelling the air.”

Simcox recalled fishing after work on a small river full of salmon, when he noticed they suddenly changed direction in the current.

“Out popped a mother bear and two cubs in the river,” he said. “So we are trained to yell, ‘Hey bear,’ which I did. That way the bears know I’m there. The mom and I made eye contact. She stayed on her side of the river and I stayed on mine too.”

Simcox is in line to now serve in the Alaska Conservation Corp on Kodiak Island.

“I want to stay in Kodiak with the Alaska Park Service,” he said.

The spring, summer and part of the fall job includes trail work, maintenance on the State Parks on Kodiak Island. Bears and water safety are key in the job skills needed.

“Alaska is just so vast,” he said. “There’s some sea debris along the shoreline, but it’s very remote wilderness. We’ve had whales breach just 30 feet from us in a boat and orcas.”

If approved, Simcox would live in Kodiak with a population of about 5,000, the county seat of Kodiak County Island which is home to about 12,000 residents.

“The primary economy is crabbing,” he said. “And yes, a crab dinner is pretty cheap. The cruise ships come into port and they are welcome due to tourist trade.”

Simcox is eager to return to Alaska.

“It’s wild country and it’s a tough job,” he said. “But I welcome the challenge. Honestly, Army life was much tougher.”