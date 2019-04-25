By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Goodrich High School is all shook up.

On May 2-5, the Goodrich High School Theatre is putting on a production of ‘All Shook Up,’ a musical inspired by the music of Elvis Presley.

“It’s been four years, it was time for a musical,” said director Steven Mitchell.

The story, taking place in the 1950s, centers on Chad, a guitar player recently let out of jail.

He rides his motorcycle into a small town, in need of a mechanic, and meets Natalie, the young mechanic who promises to fix his bike.

“Even though the show has Elvis music, there is no Elvis character,” said Mitchell. “It’s just putting his catchy songs into storytelling. There’s a mass appeal to the songs of Elvis, and it’s truly an ensemble show.”

The show features plenty of classic Elvis songs, such as ‘Blue Suede Shoes’, ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and of course ‘All Shook Up.’

Show times are May 2-4 at 7 p.m. and on May 5 at 2:30 p.m. To reserve tickets ahead of time, call 810-591-2220 and leave a message. To purchase tickets ahead of time, go to goodrichschools.org and follow the My School Bucks link. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

See ‘All Shook Up’ at the Raymond C. Green Auditorium at Goodrich High School, 8029 S. Gale Road, Goodrich, May 2-5.