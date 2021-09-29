Ano Harold Olson Jr.

OLSON, ANO HAROLD, JR. of Ortonville, Michigan, died September 26, 2021. He was 88.

Ano was born July 14, 1933 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Ano Harold and Helen (nee: Gallager) Olson. He is survived by one son, Frank (Patricia) Olson; one daughter, Catherine Olson; two grandchildren, Megan (fiancé Jon Con) Olson and Jack Olson; two brothers, Bill (Karen) Olson and George (Carolyn) Olson; one sister, Sharon Reyes; one sister-in-law, Ellie Olson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Shirley Olson and Isobel Olson; two daughters, Stephanie Callahan and Dawn Cramer and two brothers, Bobby Olson and Niles Olson. Ano was a graduate of GMI with a bachelors in engineering and also a cattle and dairy farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at The River Church 9430 Perry Road, Goodrich, Michigan. Pastor Josh Combs officiating. Arrangements were entrusterd to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com