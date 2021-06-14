Barbara Palazzola

PALAZZOLA, Barbara A.; of Ortonville formerly of Detroit; passed away at home on June 14, 2021; age 86;

preceded in death by her husband Anthony; mother of Joseph (Kathy) Palazzola, Kathy (Matt) Gohlke, Karen (Jerry) Fortuna, Linda (Terry) Carmean, David (Christalyn) Palazzola & Lisa (Vince) Orsini; preceded in death by her son Anthony S. Palazzola Jr. & siblings: Doris, David, Virginia, Gloria & Leo; 14 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren; sister of James Brown. Friends may visit Thursday 3-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Friday, June 18th at 11:00 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with church visitation at 10:30 am. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Make A Wish or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com