Beatrice Richards

RICHARDS, BEATRICE IRENE of Saginaw formerly of Ortonville; died August 12, 2020. She was 98.

She was born July 18, 1922 in Ortonville, Michigan to the late Leroy and Olive (nee: Smith) Borst. She is survived by one son, Ronald L. (Barbara) Richards; three grandchildren, Todd Richards, David Averille and Chad Richards; three great grandchildren, Samantha, Tessa and Eli. Bea was a member of the Ortonville Order of the Eastern Star #286. A private funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville, MI. Pastor Brian Johnson Officiating. Interment will follow at Crestwood Cemetery, Grand Blanc. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made Ortonville United Methodist Church, Edna Burton Senior Center or the St. Francis Home of Saginaw. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com.