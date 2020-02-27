Board inks 2 year deal with superintendent

By David Fleet

Goodrich- Wright will stay.

That’s the word on Monday night when the school board of trustees voted 6-0 to approve Wayne Wright to new two year contract as district superintendent. Trustee Chip Schultz was absent with notice.

Wright, was hired on June 29, 2019 at a special meeting as an interim superintendent to a one-year contract effective July 1 until June 30, 2020.

The decision followed the resignation on June 30 of then district superintendent Ryan Relken.

Over 29 years, Wright served at Montrose Community Schools as a teacher, assistant principal, athletic director, as well as director of finance, athletics, human resources, and assistant superintendent.

“The district has smoothed out since I’ve come here,” said Wright, following the board’s decision on Monday. “I’m looking forward to this upcoming bond issue—I’m going to stay on through the conclusion. I want to stick around and make sure everything is done as we go through this bond issue. It’s very important for the district we get these bond projects accomplished.”

Earlier this year the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to place a bond project on the May 3, 2020 ballot in the school district for $20,930,000. The (project) bond would not increase taxes rather extend the debt out until about 2030.

Following an extensive facilities and condition assessment study of school district buildings last summer that total $45.9 million in upgrades, $26.5 million or 57 percent were recognized as critical within the next 1-3 years. If the bond extension is approved by voters the project will include erecting, furnishing and equipping an addition to Oaktree Elementary School, school building safety, and technology improvements district-wide.

“I have a very solid board (of education) here,” said Wright. “They are committed to do the right things for everyone in this district. They are supportive and doing the right thing for education in Goodrich.”

From 2003-2010 he was superintendent at Birch Run Schools with an enrollment of 1,849 and Lake Fenton Schools from 2010-2017, enrollment 2,069. He also served as an interim superintendent at Montrose schools in 2019. In comparison Goodrich School District has an enrollment of about 2,049.

Wright earned a Bachelors Degree in Education with minors in Mathematics major and Biology from Central Michigan University. He completed a Masters Degree in School Administration also from CMU. From 1972-1994 he served in the Michigan Army National Guard and retired as a lieutenant colonel.