Board OKs funding for Goodrich Meadows road project

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Aug. 9, the village council voted 4-0 to approve funding for the Goodrich Meadows Subdivision road rehabilitation project special assessment. Council member Wendy Ciaramitaro was absent.

The owners of the 83 parcels in Goodrich Meadows Estates will then share the cost, through a special assessment. Sparta-based Choice One Bank offered up to $550,000 with an interest rate beginning at 1.5 percent to 2.44 percent annually for 10 years. The first payment would be due Nov.1, 2022.

Since the village does not have the funds to back the special assessment district for Goodrich Meadows residents necessary for the rehabilitation project, the funds need to be borrowed.

“We are not going to get a better interest rate and they are not expecting the first payment until next year until we have collected the first special first assessment tax payment,” said Keith Walworth, council president pro tem, from Sheri Wilkerson, administrator/clerk.

In July the village council voted 4-0 to approve Ace-Saginaw Paving Company of Flint for the roadway rehabilitation of Goodrich Meadows Subdivision at a cost of $520,862. Council member Wendy Ciaramitaro was absent.

There were a total of two bids received for the project for about 5,700 feet of roadway.In February the village council voted 3-2 to approve $44,190 for the engineering costs of a proposed road paving project in the Goodrich Meadows Estates subdivision. The funds will come from the $60,000 allocated each year for village roads. The additional road fund millage was established by council in 2019.

Council members McAbee, Walworth and Schluentz voted yes. Moore and Ciaramitaro voted no during the February meeting.

In December 2020, the village council voted 5-0 to direct the village administrator to prepare plans and cost estimates for the Goodrich Meadows Estates subdivision to create a special assessment district for road improvements. Petitions were submitted, reviewed and inspected by the township assessor and more than 51 percent of the residents (in Goodrich Meadows) signed the petitions requesting the streets be paved.