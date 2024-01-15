Brandon Fire Department calls for 2023 among highest ever

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Brandon Fire Department was busy last year.

In 2023, the Brandon Fire Department responded to 1,431 incidents, which is the third highest total in the department’s history.

At the regular township board meeting on Monday, Brandon Fire Chief David Kwapis gave his 2023 year-end fire department report.

“This is the third highest we’ve ever had,” said Kwapis. “The highest year we had was 2021, with 1591 calls. It’s all based on how everybody’s going. We run a lot of medical emergencies, and we had a couple years where people were really sick after COVID, and that had repercussions for their personal health.”

Of the 1,431 incidents, 921 were medial calls, 158 were public assists, 115 were good intent, canceled or other, 83 were hazardous conditions, 61 were motor vehicle accidents, 49 were alarm system malfunctions, 18 were burn complaints, 15 were structure fires, seven were grass/trash fires and four were vehicle fires.

Of the medical transports, 308 were transported to St. Joseph Mercy Trinity Oakland, 170 to McLaren Clarkston, 119 to Ascension Genesys, 99 McLaren Oakland, 35 to Ascension Providence Rochester, 40 to Beaumont Troy, 10 to Beaumont Royal Oak, seven to McLaren Lapeer, two to University of Michigan, one to Henry Ford West Bloomfiend, one to McLaren Flint and one to Children’s Hospital in Troy.

The average response time was six minutes and 48 seconds. The department also gained a few new employees in the past year.

“We are very fortunate to have the staff that we have that provide this service to our residents,” said Kwapis. “And we’re very fortunate in the resident support of the fire service and medical service.”

Also in the past year, new battery powered extrication tools and battery powered scene lighting were placed into service.

“We look forward to what 2024 will bring us, and that is a new fire truck and a new ambulance that are replacing aged fleet,” he said. “We continue to strive and move forward with the changing times. We are blessed that we are able to continue providing for Brandon and Ortonville.”