Brandon superintendant offered Brighton position

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon superintendant Dr. Matt Outlaw has been offered a job as Brighton Schools superintendant.

“Over the past six-plus years, Brandon students, staff and parents have done so much to move this district forward,” said Outlaw. “I am really proud of the work that they have all done.”

Outlaw was unanimously seleted in a 7-0 vote by the Brighton Board of Education out of a pool of 21 candidates. He expected to start work in the district on Oct. 26.

“Brandon is a special place filled with great people,” he said. “It has been such an honor to be part of this team.”