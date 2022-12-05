Brandon tops Almont 50-44

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — Brandon girls varsity basketball team opened up their 2022 season with a come from behind 50-44 victory over the Almont Raiders on Tuesday night at Brandon.

The Hawks got off to a fast start in front of the home crowd surging to an 11-6 lead after one quarter, before Almont seized momentum in the second quarter, taking a 25-18 lead into the half.

After a back and forth third quarter Brandon closed to within 5. The Lady Blackhawks dominated the final period, outscoring the Raiders 17-6 and cruising to the win. Junior guard Riley Abney led all scorers with 31 points, while adding 7 steals and 4 rebounds.

BHS Sr. guard Jada Brady added 10 points and 2 assists, and senior forward Lily Harvey battled in the paint for 5 points and 7 rebounds for Brandon.