Brandon Township audit OK’d

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on July 10, the township board approved the 2022 audit report 7-0.

“Overall I felt like there has been significant improvements in the departments in terms of getting reconciliations done, getting information to us, that this year’s audit felt quite a bit smoother,” said Charlie Hainstock of Pfeffer, Hanniford, Palka CPAs.

“There’s noticeable progress.”

For the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2022, the total revenues for the township increased to $5,621,003, up $241,873 from the previous year. In addition, total expenses increased to $4,906,229, an increase of $263,207 from 2021.

Despite this, the township was able to increase the fund balance to $3,802,587, an increase of $1,951,492. The designated general fund decreased to $19,146, down from $1,049,096.

“We like to see a fund balance no less than about 50% of your annual expenditures, you guys are pretty close to that, a little bit above that this year,” said Hainstock. “But not so great that we worry the money isn’t being used for township purposes.”

Anyone with questions can contact the township at 248-627-4918.