Brandon Township audit OK’d

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- On Monday night, Ken Palka of Pfeffer, Hanniford, Palka CPAs presented the township’s annual financial statements and auditor’s report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019. The township board approved their audit with a 7-0 vote.

“The report that we are issuing is what we call an unqualified opinion, no qualifications, so lots of good things, that’s what the state likes to see,” said Palka. “Overall, the township had a very good year, even after the transfer they had made to the fire department. As you recall you approved a 1.1 million dollar transfer to the fire department, the fire department received that and they turned around and bought a couple new what I’d call your transportation equipment.

According to the audit, the general fund revenues of $2,366, 709 with expenditures of $2,494,551 decreased the fund balance by $127,842. The total undesignated fund balance is $ 887,462.