Brandon Treasurer steps down

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- On Monday night, the township board voted 7-0 to accept the resignation of treasurer Terri Darnall, effective Aug. 31. They also voted 7-0 to appoint Scott Broughton as treasurer, effective Sept, 1 and hire him as a full time assistant.

“Know that this was not any way that I had planned,” said Darnall. “But my house sold in 12 hours, the family that’s buying it has kids that want to start at Brandon, so they want immediate possession. So, that was our choice and we took it. And after talking to Scott, he is more than willing to step in, and I’m sure he’ll do an excellent job.”

Darnall has been treasurer since 2016. Broughton is the current Republican candidate for treasurer, and he is running unopposed.

“I’m asking that you would accept my resignation as of the end of the month, and to appoint Scott as treasurer starting September first,” said Darnall. “And to hire him as a full time assistant as of tomorrow, so I have some time with him to make sure he has all of the major things clear in his mind.”

Members of the board also thanked Darnall for her service and welcomed Scott to the treasurer’s department.