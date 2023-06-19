Circus comes back to town

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is back in town.

At 5 and 7:30 p.m., on June 30, the Ortonville Lion’s Club will host the circus once more at the Brandon Middle School, 609 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. There are two show times, and tickets are available in advance.

“It’s amazing the number of people who’ve never been to a circus,” said Ed Albertson of the Ortonville Lion’s Club. “It sells out for both shows every year.”

The guest ringmaster for the 5 p.m. is Brandon Library Outreach Liaison Fran Hotchkiss, and the guest ringmaster for the 7:30 p.m. is Brandon Township supervisor Jayson Rumball.

Patrons can also visit on Friday morning at 9 a.m., to see the tent rising, and there will be a free tour of the circus grounds offered at 9:30 a.m. During the tour, attendees will get to meet the animals, learn about their routine and care, and get information about the show’s daily operations.

“It gives everyone something to do,” said Albertson. “Also, it raises money for the Lion’s Club, and all the profits remain here in Ortonville.”

Tickets are available in advance at The Citizen Newspaper office, 12 South Street, Ortonville, and Hamilton’s Feed, 465 Mill Street, Ortonville. Adult tickets are $13 in advance, and tickets for seniors 65 and older or children ages 2-12 are $8 in advance. Day-of tickets at the door are $16 for adults and $9 for children and seniors.

“People look forward to it, the money stays here, and it’s something for the kids,” said Albertson.