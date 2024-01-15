Community gazebo takes shape

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — The construction of the gazebo at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road, is well underway.

“The basic structure should be completed in the next two weeks,” said Parks and Recreation Director John Hug. “Then the floor pavers will need to be done in the spring, approximately April.”

The gazebo is being built as part of a grant received from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, an is also being partially funded by the Ortonville Lion’s Club and the Ortonville Rotary Club. The Lion’s Club committed $20,000, and the Rotary club received a grant to purchase benches for $6,200. The project had no cost to the township.

Currently, Hug is working on getting electricity to the gazebo for use during events.

“We hope to have it ready to use, without power, by late spring,” he said. “We expect it to be used as general gathering space, meetings, adult recreation programs, etc.”

A ribbon cutting will take place once construction is complete.