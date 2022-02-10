Community lights up night for Oxford Strong

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On Feb. 4, schools across the state designated their basketball games as Oxford Night, including Brandon. So far, the districts have raised around $250,000 for the Oxford School shooting victims.

“Primarily this is t-shirt sales,” said Brian Gordon, Athletic Director of Royal Oak schools. “They’re going to utilize those funds for support services.”

The fundraiser was started by Gordon. Royal Oak and Oxford play in the same league, and he had been at Oxford the morning of the shooting with other athletic directors in their conference.

The t-shirts come from EA Graphics in Sterling Heights, and the owner Bob Artymovich will present the check with all the proceeds to the athletic director of Oxford at the conference in March. Since the beginning of the fundraiser, school districts all over the state have been selling Oxford Strong t-shirts.

“It’s really an opportunity to show the power of sport,” said Gordon. “It’s something we have done as a school athletic community from all the way up in the UP down to the Ohio border. Our community is very tight knit, we all compete, but we all support each other.”

T-shirts can be purchased at supportoxfordstrong.com, and all proceeds will go to the Oxford School District to help fund support services or other things the students may need.