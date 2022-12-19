Community rallies to find homes for dogs

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Goodrich — From a demanding economy to families moving due to medical considerations, finding a new home for dogs in today’s world can be a challenge. However, a local group is striving to secure much needed volunteers and financial aid to help.

On Dec. 11, Cranberries Cafe, 10250 Hegel Road, Goodrich hosted the W’h’ines for K9 event to benefit K9 Stray Rescue League in Oxford.

“The event was a wine pairing, so wine and food,” said volunteer Sue Dolecki. “The proceeds went to K9 stray and a fund raiser, and it was very successful. It made over $10,000.”

The ticketed event was sold out, and had sponsors to help K9 Stray achieve their missions of rescuing as many well-tempered, adoptable dogs as possible from county shelters’ euthanasia lists and owner surrenders, providing a humane environment for rescued dogs until permanent homes are found, and to educate the public on responsible pet ownership.

“We work with dogs that basically are looking for homes,” she said. “And quiet a few of our dogs are owner surrenders because they’re moving or medical reasons or whatever their situation, they’re looking to re-home their dog.”

The shelter can house 20-30 dogs, but a kennel isn’t always the best place for a dog to be.

“Sometimes a dog has a hard time with a kennel, or we get puppies that we don’t want to keep at the kennel because they’re more susceptible to diseases because they haven’t gotten all their shots yet,” she said.

Volunteers can help with things like event planning, fundraising, walking dog or even fostering dogs until they are adopted and have a permanent home. All of the pets are on PetFinder when they are available.

“I think a lot of people, before they take on the responsibility of owning a pet, they have to realize the responsibility. It’s not a last minute decision,” said Dolecki. “When you’re looking for a pet, keep these shelters in mind. We’re not the only ones with dogs that need a home.”

To adopt, volunteer or contribute to K9 Stray Rescue League, call 248-628-0435.