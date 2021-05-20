County to open pop-up COVID vaccination clinic at school

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon School District, in partnership with Oakland County Health Division, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 3, 3-7 p.m., at Brandon Middle School, 609 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville.

“This is for the families and community members in our district and surrounding areas,” said Dr. Karl Heidrich, district superintendent.

The drive-up clinic will have appointments and drive-ups for anyone over the age of 12 who wants a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 848-5533 or schedule at oaklandcountyvaccine.com. There will be other clinics throughout Oakland County over the next few weeks as well.

“By holding pop-up clinics within minutes of your home and among your neighbors, we’re hoping to attract residents who may not have felt comfortable driving a long way to larger clinics,” said County Executive Dave Coulter. “Plus, now that residents 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine, we want to make it easy for kids and their parents or guardians to get vaccinated.”

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present to receive a vaccine.

Bill Mullan, of the Oakland County Executive office reported that in the latest surge of COVID-19 cases (which have been steadily declining), 60 percent of the new cases were ages 39 and younger. Only 12 percent of the new cases were 60 and above.

“At that point, we had more than twice as many seniors vaccinated as the younger group,” said Mullan. That is an indication the vaccine is working.”

There have been over 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine given in Oakland County, and 63.6 percent of residents 16 and older have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A second vaccination clinic will be scheduled for northern Oakland County for the week of June 14.