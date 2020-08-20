COVID concerns cancels Michigan Renaissance Festival 2020

Groveland Twp.-The Michigan Renaissance Festival has been canceled for the fall of 2020.

“We are profoundly disappointed to announce that the 2020 Michigan Renaissance Festival will not be taking place this year,” the company said in a statement on their Facebook Post on Aug. 19.

“We understand the impact of this decision on so many wonderful artisans, performers, participants, volunteers and countless families seeking a place to celebrate and enjoy a touch of normalcy that our yearly festival tradition brings.”

The decision comes after months of the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the state. Under current governor’s orders, outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 100 people.

“We worked hard the last five months to develop a plan and mitigate measures which we firmly believed would have resulted in a safe and healthy Renaissance Festival,” they said.

“However, it is clear that the current state directives will not change significantly in time to allow the festival to open this fall.”