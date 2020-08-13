COVID concerns halts Septemberfest

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The 31st annual Septemberfest has been canceled.

“We can’t have over 100 people gathering, per the governor,” said Brandon Township Parks and Recreation Director Fred Waybrant. “We usually have over 1,000 people.”

Currently, under the governor’s executive order, outdoor gatherings in public spaces cannot exceed over 100 people. This is an effort to keep people socially distant to slow or stop the spread of coronavirus.

“I thought about modifying it, just the car show and the food tricks, but that would still be 400-500 people,” said Waybrant. “So, in the best interest of safety, it’s the best thing to do.”