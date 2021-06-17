Crime Watch June 19, 2021

Harassing

At 5:49 p.m., June 6, Brandon deputies responded to a report of harassing communications. Upon arrival, deputies met with a woman and her daughter. She said they have had ongoing problems with a boy harassing her daughter. Around 2 a.m. that morning, she received a screenshot from someone showing the suspect speaking about the victim, saying he could kill her whole family and that they don’t deserve to be on the planet. The case remains open and is under investigation.

Overdose

At 5:46 a.m., June 9, Brandon deputies responded to a request for assistance from the Fire Department with a possible overdose. Upon arrival, CPR was already in progress. Deputies administered one dose of Naloxone, and Fire personnel took over. Deputies spoke with the woman’s mother, who learned that her daughter had smoked crack just prior to becoming unresponsive. Deputies were able to locate a burnt glass pipe commonly used to ingest illicit drugs and take it for destruction. The victim was transported to the hospital by Brandon Fire.

Disorderly conduct

At 1:03 a.m., June 10, Brandon deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 3000 block of Redbud Lane. Upon arrival, deputies were met by a woman knocking on the front door of the residence. She identified herself, and deputies asked her if she lived at that residence. She said no, and that she lived on a different street with her mother. The woman said her daughter lived at that address and would not talk to her. Deputies noted that she was visibly intoxicated, and advised her that it was probably not a good time to try and hash out family issues, being that it was late and she was intoxicated. It was suggested she should go home and sleep it off. She agreed and said she would walk home. Deputies advised the complainant that she was leaving and they were happy with that. Deputies went back to the patrol vehicle and while updating the call, the complainants called again and said the suspect was back at the residence. Deputies walked around the residence and saw her hiding behind the neighbor’s house. She was advised again to walk home, which she agreed to. At 1:42 a.m., deputies received another call that she was back at the residence and trying to get into the house. Deputies arrived again and found her hiding under a tree in the back yard. She was placed in handcuffs and escorted to the patrol car. She was given a preliminary breath test with a result of .22 blood alcohol level. She was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and lodged at Oakland County Jail.

Damage

At 7:18 p.m., June 12, Brandon deputies responded to a report of damage to private property in the 1000 block of Manorhaven Street. Upon arrival, deputies met with a woman who said that someone had broken out the rear window of her vehicle that morning. She said the vehicle was parked facing the garage,and that when she parked at midnight, the window was intact.

She found it broken at 7 a.m. There was no evidence at the scene, and she did not know who had done this. Neighbors were unaware and could not provide suspect info.

Home invasion

At 10:26 p.m., on June 13, Brandon deputies responded to a report of an in-progress home invasion in the 1000 block of S. Ortonville Road.

The suspect was being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Upon arrival, deputies located both subjects in the driveway. The homeowner was armed with a handgun which he was holding to his side. The suspect was on his knees in the driveway dressed only in underwear and barefoot. He appeared very intoxicated and said he had been drinking, smoking weed, and taking Adderall.

Deputies secured him in the patrol car before speaking to the homeowner. The man said he had never seen the suspect before and he was not invited over. He said the suspect entered the home and assaulted his elderly mother. She said she was alright and refused EMS. He said he heard someone knocking on the door and saw the suspect and retrieved his handgun. While retrieving his cell phone, the man had disappeared. He then saw the man inside the residence in front of his elderly mother. She said the man had pushed on her shoulders but she was not hurt.

Deputies transported the suspect to the hospital for medical clearance. When he realized he was going to jail, he began screaming wildly and refused to enter the patrol car. He was eventually put in the car and transported to Oakland County Jail for lodging.

Disorderly conduct

At 10:42 a.m., on June 14, Brandon deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct on S. Ortonville Road.

The complainant is a manager at a business, who stated that his employee was causing a disturbance at the business. Just prior to arriving, the suspect left. Deputies located him down the road standing in front of another business. Deputies made contact with him, and he seemed intoxicated but was calm at the time. He was having trouble focusing and smelled of intoxicants.

Deputies drove him back to the business to speak with the complainant, at which time the suspect called his mother on the phone and began yelling that deputies were taking him to assault him. Deputies explained they were just trying to get both sides of the story, and the suspect punched the divider in the patrol vehicle.

The complainant said the suspect had gone to the store on a break and returned smelling of intoxicants and was being rude to a customer. When he told the suspect to go home for the day, the suspect became agitated and began yelling at him and making threats. Eventually, both parties were outside and the suspect threatened physical harm on the complainant, at which point the complainant called 911. Deputies told the suspect that they would drive him closer to home, and he remained hostile and threatening deputies.

He was issued a citation for disorderly intoxication and was instead transported to Oakland County Jail without incident.