Crime Watch June 19, 2021

Harassing
At 5:49 p.m., June 6, Brandon deputies responded to a report of harassing communications. Upon arrival, deputies met with a woman and her daughter. She said they have had ongoing problems with a boy harassing her daughter. Around 2 a.m. that morning, she received a screenshot from someone showing the suspect speaking about the victim, saying he could kill her whole family and that they don’t deserve to be on the planet. The case remains open and is under investigation.
Overdose
At 5:46 a.m., June 9, Brandon deputies responded to a request for assistance from the Fire Department with a possible overdose. Upon arrival, CPR was already in progress. Deputies administered one dose of Naloxone, and Fire personnel took over. Deputies spoke with the woman’s mother, who learned that her daughter had smoked crack just prior to becoming unresponsive. Deputies were able to locate a burnt glass pipe commonly used to ingest illicit drugs and take it for destruction. The victim was transported to the hospital by Brandon Fire.
Disorderly conduct
At 1:03 a.m., June 10, Brandon deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 3000 block of Redbud Lane. Upon arrival, deputies were met by a woman knocking on the front door of the residence. She identified herself, and deputies asked her if she lived at that residence. She said no, and that she lived on a different street with her mother. The woman said her daughter lived at that address and would not talk to her. Deputies noted that she was visibly intoxicated, and advised her that it was probably not a good time to try and hash out family issues, being that it was late and she was intoxicated. It was suggested she should go home and sleep it off. She agreed and said she would walk home. Deputies advised the complainant that she was leaving and they were happy with that. Deputies went back to the patrol vehicle and while updating the call, the complainants called again and said the suspect was back at the residence. Deputies walked around the residence and saw her hiding behind the neighbor’s house. She was advised again to walk home, which she agreed to. At 1:42 a.m., deputies received another call that she was back at the residence and trying to get into the house. Deputies arrived again and found her hiding under a tree in the back yard. She was placed in handcuffs and escorted to the patrol car. She was given a preliminary breath test with a result of .22 blood alcohol level. She was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and lodged at Oakland County Jail.
Damage
At 7:18 p.m., June 12, Brandon deputies responded to a report of damage to private property in the 1000 block of Manorhaven Street. Upon arrival, deputies met with a woman who said that someone had broken out the rear window of her vehicle that morning. She said the vehicle was parked facing the garage,and that when she parked at midnight, the window was intact.
