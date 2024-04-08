Crossman Park eyed for upgrades

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

248-627-4332

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville—During the regular meeting on March 25, the Ortonville village council voted 5-1 to approve an agreement with Fleis & VandenBrink for $9,800 for conceptual planning for Crossman Park. President Ken Quisenberry voted against the agreement.

“The council has heard that the playground equipment in Crossman Park is older than me,” said village manager Ryan Madis. “So it’s important that we look at what we’re going to do there.”

The conceptual planning and cost estimate will prepare a conceptual park plan, review the preliminary concept with village staff and adjust the plan as needed, develop project quantities and prepare a detailed cost estimate for the proposed improvements, as well as any finalizing of the conceptual plan.

“Rather than just willy-nilly applying for grants or things like that to hope that a magic solution falls into our lap for Crossman Park, we met to discuss what Fleis & VandenBrink has done in other communities,” said Madis. “We know there’s ADA access issues, we know there’s other long-term issues that we could improve. Preserve the threes, improve the lighting, things like that.”

Madis said the plan is to use the conceptual plan of Crossman Park to apply for more specific grants and funding to be able to complete projects more effectively.