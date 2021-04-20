Darline Gallipo

Darline Ruth Gallipo, age 93, passed away on April 13, 2021. Loving mother of Ernie (Gloria) Brown and Linda (Rick) Stachelek; Cherished grandma of Bryan (Julie) Young, Rex (Jill) Holden, David (Kelly) Holden, Kimberly Brown, Jon (Katia) Brown, Caleb Brown, Natalee (Joe) Witek, Renee (Troy) Spaman, Leslie (Justin) Stachelek; Treasured great-grandma of Brianna, Calista, Jessica, Sam, Alex, Emily, Lucas, Claire, Jack, Ava and Mila.

Darline lived for a social outing. She loved to go out to eat and shopping. Her family meant everything to her and she loved having family gatherings. She worked as a first aid nurse at National Twist Drill. After she retired, she helped her daughter run Rainbow Day Care Center for 23 years. She was ‘Grandma’ to all the children and considered them her family. She was greatly loved by those who knew her and will be deeply missed.