David Borst

BORST, DAVID CHRIS of Ortonville, Michigan; died on December 14, 2022. He was 74.

David was born on April 5, 1948 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Clarence and Marguerite (nee: Vantine) Borst. He married the former Kerry Lynn Nixon on June 21, 1970 in Oxford, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife Kerry Borst; three children, Sara (Lindon) Munro, David Nick (Bethy) Borst and Beth (Billy) Starr; nine grandchildren, Rebekah, Andrew, Abigail, Nicholas, Lily, Gracie, Clare and Nathan; one brother, Daryll (Barbara) Borst; David was preceded in death by one grandchild, Marrisa Borst and one great grandchild Grace Willbond. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He retired as the Assistant Fire Chief of Brandon Twp. He was a member of the Michigan Fire Chiefs Association and a former Chaplain of the Michigan State Fireman’s Association. He was instrumental in the Fire Prevention Program with the Brandon Schools which later expanded into several other school districts. He served as member of the Ortonville Village Council and was a member of Oakwood Community Church where a celebration of his life will be held at on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m 5791 Oakwood Road, Ortonville, MI. Pastor Don Jackson, officiating. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakwood Community Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.