DDA sparks restart program with mural

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville is hoping to welcome customers back to businesses downtown in a big way.

“Our community is facing a very different challenge right now and it is difficult to know the short and long-term impact the COVID-19 crisis is having on our local businesses and our community culture,” said Courtney McClerren, Downtown Development Authority president. “However, at some point, we will pivot/return and stores will reopen, streets will fill, and activities will resume.” The program will launch with one mural in the center of Downtown Ortonville on the building at 437 Mill Street with a ‘Welcome Back to Ortonville’ message and include Village historical references.”

The DDA has launched a Public Art-Mural Program, which is part of the DDA’s effort to reimagine and reinvent public and green spaces in Ortonville for people to connect.

“When the DDA contacted me regarding implementing murals, I was beyond excited,” said Melanie Nivelt, Village Planning Commissioner & Mural Task Force member. “I have been in the creative business for over 30 years and I knew who the perfect artist would be for this endeavor.”

The taskforce includes DDA representatives, community volunteers, local historians, artist Kevin Burdick, Main Street Oakland County and Jason and Jeremy Kratt, property owners where the mural will be located.

“It was a great collaboration experience that I was so appreciative of being part of,” said Nivelt. “I’m very excited to hear what our community thinks of the mural. I hope this is the beginning of continued collaboration efforts on future projects.”